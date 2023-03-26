News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale secondary school pupils compete in annual Rotary Technology Tournament

Twenty-nine teams from seven secondary schools across Calderdale recently competed in the annual Rotary Technology Tournament.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Mar 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The event was organised by the Rotary Clubs of Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge and sponsored by ASafe of Elland and Rishworth School, who hosted the event.

Divided into key stages, the teams had to plan, design, build and test a working model to perform a specific task, differentiated for each school level, and producing a portfolio of their work.

The task itself using supplied materials and necessary tools and equipment, was to design a delivery vehicle.

The winning team from Intermediate Crossley Heath receiving their award from Mike James of ASafe.
The winning teams won a plaque for their school, and were invited by Mr Mike James, Technical Director, to visit ASafe.

Foundation level was won by KS3 team one from Crossley Heath School, the Intermediate by KS4 team two and the Advanced by KS5 team one from Trinity Academy Sixth Form, which was presented by the Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Angie Gallagher.

