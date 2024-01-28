Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singalong with John was started by John Wilson and Calderdale GP Steve Catlow 12 years ago.

It was initially set up to help people suffering from conditions like Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s or going through bereavement, but is open to anyone.

John said: “I was asked by Dr Catlow if I would be interested in running a singing group as at the time there wasn’t anything like this going on and it was in its infancy that music was good for all sorts of varying conditions.

"We started off with a handful of people. Now we regularly get up to 40 and it’s a really lovely morning.

"Some of the people don’t go out from one week to another and it’s the only time they meet other people.

"It really is the best job in the world as everybody leaves with a smile on their face and a spring in their step. Anybody can come, it’s open to all ages and abilities/disabilities."

The song book for sale that the group works from includes more than 350 tunes from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The group meets every Wednesday at St Paul’s Methodist Church Hall, Sowerby Bridge, at 10am.

John added: "If it’s somebody’s birthday, then we all tend to bring cake, sausage rolls, sandwiches et cetera and make a fuss.”