Calderdale SmartMove, whose office is in Halifax town centre, has been helping the borough’s most vulnerable for the last 25 years.

But its leaders say it will not be able to continue as it has been – and may even cease to exist – after Calderdale Council awarded the contract for adult housing provision previously held by Calderdale SmartMove to a firm based in Derbyshire.

The charity’s current contract will end on October 31.

Calderdale SmartMove's CEO Stuart Rumney and Deputy CEO Dom Furby

A spokesperson for Calderdale SmartMove said: “It is highly likely that SmartMove cannot continue in its current form, and will either change focus or cease to exist after this year.”

The charity has thanked all its supporters, staff and volunteers.

Its CEO Stuart Rumney said: “It is extremely disappointing that the contract has been awarded to a provider outside Calderdale.

"Over many years, SmartMove have supported thousands of homeless and vulnerably housed individuals and families.

"Our client outcomes are exemplar nationally and it is with pride that we report 96 per cent of our clients are still in accommodation 12 months on.

"We are embedded in the Calderdale community and work in partnership with hundreds of community groups, schools and local businesses.

"Together we have generated an additional £3,150,000 during the existing contract in external income, including significant volunteering hours and donations of food, hygiene goods, flooring etc to enable us to support local people turn a house in to a home.

"Quite often, clients have no cooking equipment, nothing to sit on and nothing to sleep on. Our extensive networks and external fundraising have helped provide the basics we all take for granted.

"I will always be proud of SmartMove’s status in the local community and the fact our community has made the organisation ‘Charity of the Year’ in three of the last eight years.

"I do wish the new provider - P3 based in Derbyshire - every success and will do our utmost to ensure that the vulnerable we support have a safe and secure transition to the new organisation.

"Frankly on a personal level, I am disappointed for our clients and the impact socially and economically on the community.

"I thank and applaud all those in our community contributing to our 25 years success in helping local people return to independence.

"On a slightly separate note, well done to all 84 individuals and local businesses who took part in the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge this weekend raising £14,000 towards kitchen starter packs and supporting client’s mental wellbeing – you did us proud!”

Calderdale SmartMove helps a huge range of vulnerable and struggling people - from women fleeing domestic violence to poverty-hit families.

No appointment is necessary. People can call into their office on Harrison Road, and there will be someone to give them all the time they need.

For information about how to donate or volunteer for Calderdale SmartMove, visit the charity’s website .