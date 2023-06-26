Calderdale SmartMove, which has been helping some of the borough’s most vulnerable for the last 25 years, says it was dealt a “hammer blow” when Calderdale Council awarded the contract for adult housing provision previously held by the charity to a firm based in Derbyshire.

SmartMove had warned it may even have to close.

But now the charity says it has since been flooded with support from local businesses, community groups, schools and others.

And that rallying round means SmartMove will be able to stay open.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The client outcomes SmartMove receive are seen as exemplar on a national level.

"SmartMove are embedded and are one of the borough’s most respected and supported organisations.

"It was nothing more than a hammer blow that, despite SmartMove’s outcome results assisting the vulnerable, that the council awarded the new housing contract to a national provider with no presence in Calderdale.

"The great news is that we cannot walk away from the local vulnerable people we help back to live a meaningful life.

"We will not be shutting our doors but we will continue to offer vital housing services, albeit on a smaller scale.”

The charity, who recently appointed Dom Furby as its new CEO, is currently supporting 168 local individuals and families in need of urgent assistance.

Over just the last two weeks, 40 food and hygiene packs have been given out and eight local people housed, with SmartMove providing bonds on these properties.

Two new kitchens have been donated and supermarkets have provided grants to enable the charity to buy food, vouchers and electric top ups.

Sleeping bags have been handed out to those in need and volunteers have provided 210 hours of support.

"Calderdale SmartMove help a huge range of vulnerable and struggling people,” said the spokesperson. “From women fleeing domestic violence to poverty-hit families.

"It is great news that SmartMove will continue helping local, vulnerable people independent of the council, and have the backing of so many community groups, partners, local businesses and individual supporters.

