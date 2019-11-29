Calderdale SmartMove offer designer haircuts at a snip of the price

Local homelessness charity are hosting a twelve hour ‘pamperthon’.

On December 9 some of the UK’s leading hairdressers and beauticians will be giving cheap haircuts and manicures in order to raise vital funds for Calderdale SmartMove.

The event will take place at the Lloyds Banking Group Head office on Trinity Road in Halifax from 7am-7pm.

Stylists include British hairdresser of the year John Peers, two-time northern hairdresser of the year finalist Jon Claxton and Simon Shaw the European artistic director for Wahl.

Fundraising & Marketing Officer Beth Currie said: “This is a fantastic event, largely pulled together by the brilliant John Peers. Not only does John support us with fundraising, he also comes in to our office regularly to cut and style hair for our clients which is completely invaluable in terms of their well-being.

"We’ll have a team of eleven stylists, all very well respected in the industry, providing their time free of charge to us on the day with all money raised coming directly to Calderdale SmartMove."

Kelly’s Deli of Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge, are providing food for the volunteers.

Haircuts for both men and women are will be on offer. The charity are asking for a suggested minimum donation of £20.00 per haircut. To book an appointment email beth@calderdalesmartmove.org.uk.

SmartMove supports homeless and vulnerably housed people, by helping them find suitable accommodation. They also provide them with the support and resources they need in order to live independently. 96% of their service users are still in accommodation twelve months after receiving help.

According to Shelter, there are nearly 280,000 people registered as homeless in the UK, 126,000 of which are children.

In 2018, 726 homeless people died, meaning that the number of deaths amongst homeless people has increased by 51% in the last six years.