Calderdale SmartMove's "pamperthon" is a soaring success

Yesterday, the local homelessness charity offered designer hair cuts at a snip of the price;.

Calderdale SmartMove took over the Halifax Lloyds HQ on Trinity Road, transforming it into a feel-good salon for the day.

The "Pamperthon" event raised over 2,400 for the local homelessness charity.

Local stylists and beauticians volunteered their time and services for free, raising over £2,400.

Stylists included British hairdresser of the year John Peers, two-time northern hairdresser of the year finalist Jon Claxton and Simon Shaw the European artistic director for Wahl.

Participants could also treat themselves to a manicure.

SmartMove's fundraising & marketing officer Beth Currie said: "Yesterday we had a total of 17 stylists, two nail artists and a massive 85 clients through the doors over twelve hours for the Calderdale SmartMove Charity Pamperthon.

"All the stylists donated their time free of charge to raise funds for the homeless and vulnerable of Calderdale and collectively we raised a massive £2,405.07.

"We want to say a huge thank you to everybody involved, including the stylists, the customers who took part, Lloyds Banking Group for letting us use the space and for their supportive team, especially Paula Biggs and Deborah Haworth, and to hairdresser John Peers for his hard work in putting this event together.

"Once again the Calderdale community went over and above and made the day a massive success.

Kelly’s Deli of Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge, are provided food for the volunteers.

SmartMove supports homeless and vulnerably housed people, by helping them find suitable accommodation. They also provide them with the support and resources they need in order to live independently. 96% of their service users are still in accommodation twelve months after receiving help.

According to Shelter, there are nearly 280,000 people registered as homeless in the UK, 126,000 of which are children.

In 2018, 726 homeless people died, meaning that the number of deaths amongst homeless people has increased by 51% in the last six years.