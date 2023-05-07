A team of 70 people are taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks on May 20 in aid of Calderdale SmartMove.

The charity is based in Halifax but helps vulnerable people all over Calderdale who need a roof over their heads.

Paula Biggs, Community Engagement Officer, at Calderdale SmartMove, said: “We have had so much support from local businesses including Peter David Properties, Halls Reactive, Caravan Guard, Covea , The Dalesman Group and Project Interiors Ltd.

Paula Biggs, Dom Firby and Jo Core from Calderdale SmartMove

"Some of our supporters are doing the challenge for the very first time along with others who did the event last year. It’s going to be a fantastic day.

"The demand for our services at SmartMove is unprecedented at the minute as people struggle with the cost of living crisis.

“We are hoping to raise in excess of £10,000, which would make an enormous difference.

"Our clients invariably have nothing. However, to access private rented accommodation they will need a bond. So, for example £10,000 would allow us to get 20 individuals and families into a home.

"We like to turn a house into a home for our clients. Most properties have no floor covering, nothing to sit on, no bed, pots and pans etc – basically the bare essentials we all take for granted.

"With this donation we could fit out about 30 houses to a basic but liveable standard.

