Calderdale SmartMove: Scores of brave volunteers take on trek for incredible Halifax charity

Dozens of intrepid walkers are setting off on a charity challenge for a much-needed Halifax good cause.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

A team of 70 people are taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks on May 20 in aid of Calderdale SmartMove.

The charity is based in Halifax but helps vulnerable people all over Calderdale who need a roof over their heads.

Paula Biggs, Community Engagement Officer, at Calderdale SmartMove, said: “We have had so much support from local businesses including Peter David Properties, Halls Reactive, Caravan Guard, Covea , The Dalesman Group and Project Interiors Ltd.

Paula Biggs, Dom Firby and Jo Core from Calderdale SmartMove
Paula Biggs, Dom Firby and Jo Core from Calderdale SmartMove
"Some of our supporters are doing the challenge for the very first time along with others who did the event last year. It’s going to be a fantastic day.

"The demand for our services at SmartMove is unprecedented at the minute as people struggle with the cost of living crisis.

“We are hoping to raise in excess of £10,000, which would make an enormous difference.

"Our clients invariably have nothing. However, to access private rented accommodation they will need a bond. So, for example £10,000 would allow us to get 20 individuals and families into a home.

"We like to turn a house into a home for our clients. Most properties have no floor covering, nothing to sit on, no bed, pots and pans etc – basically the bare essentials we all take for granted.

"With this donation we could fit out about 30 houses to a basic but liveable standard.

"If you would like to sponsor the SmartMove Team please visit their Local Giving Page

Read More
HERE
