Calderdale SmartMove: Sleep out for a night in Halifax's Piece Hall to help homeless charity

The Big Calderdale Sleepout 2022 will see people bedding down at The Piece Hall in Halifax to raise funds for Calderdale SmartMove on Saturday, October 8.

An evening of activities will begin at 6.30pm and will include live entertainment from Stonebow, Jonny the Singing Firefighter, E.V.I.E., Ruth Lisgo and Natalie Lane.

Free food will be provided to everyone who has registered for the event, courtesy of the likes of The Sykes Curry Company and Deli-Licious by Kellys Deli.

The entertainment will finish around 11pm when all volunteers will bed down for the night to experience their night of sleeping out, before leaving at around 7am the following morning.

Earlier in the day, from 2pm, there will be family entertainment in The Piece Hall including stalls, tombolas and an appearance from Magpie Movers at around 4pm.

Calderdale SmartMove is keen to hear from any firms who would like to offer sponsorship or support.

Peter David Properties have offered to sponsor the event already, and the charity has thanked them and The Piece Hall for hosting the event.

Calderdale SmartMove is a local charity which supports people who are either homeless or vulnerably housed.

Jo Core, Event and Education Facilitator, said: “The Sleepout is our biggest fundraising event of the year, and this year it’s more important than ever that we can raise money to help individuals and families who have reached breaking point due to the cost of living crisis.

"This is not just breaking people financially, but also emotionally and mentally.

"All money raised from this event goes directly to securing properties for our clients, providing furniture and essential items, and supporting our clients into training and education as well as into volunteering opportunities and employment.

"Over the last 12 months, 96 per cent of the people that we have supported are still in accommodation, demonstrating that what we do works!

"We cannot do what we do without working with businesses, community groups, partner organisations and individual members of the community.”

Tickets can be bought from Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-big-calderdale-sleep-out-2022-tickets-251910520147