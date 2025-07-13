Calderdale students take part in West Yorkshire Police's Junior Detective Programme

Pupils from schools across Calderdale District have been given the opportunity to step into the shoes of a police detective as part of an initiative aimed at reducing knife crime.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Junior Detectives programme involved 12 students from Trinity Academy Halifax, Park Lane Academy and Trinity Academy Grammar in Sowerby Bridge.

During the programme students were presented with a fictional scenario of a knife crime incident, that they go onto investigate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the week, the 12 students received inputs from police officers including detectives and crime scene investigators (CSI), an A&E consultant and speakers with lived experience.

The fictional scenario has been created by experienced detectives and aims to raise the students’ awareness of the consequences of serious youth violence and criminal exploitation linked to gangs.

The students then followed this through the process from the initial report of the incident to police through to court and the conclusion of the criminal justice process.

Throughout the week, the 12 students received inputs from police officers including detectives and crime scene investigators (CSI), an A&E consultant and speakers with lived experience.

The programme was given the use of facilities at the University of Bradford for the week and included a visit to Bradford Crown Court where the ‘case’ was heard in front of Her Honour Judge Sophie McKone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week finished with a reflection on the week’s activities, with a session on future decision making, followed by a career talk by the Bradford University Outreach Team.

To conclude, the students attended a presentation where certificates were given by Her Honour Judge Sophie McKone and Calderdale Neighbourhood and Partnerships Chief Inspector, May Preston.

Speaking after the event, Chief Inspector May Preston of Calderdale District Police, said: “This is a brilliant programme that is designed to engage young people, providing them with a deep understanding of the issues surrounding knife crime, gangs, and criminal exploitation.

"It guides them through an investigation process at each key stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Raising awareness, educating, and preventing knife crime amongst young people remains a top priority across the force, and we will continue to do so here in Calderdale alongside our partners.

"We all have a part to play in keeping our young people safe in our community.

“I hope the students who took part this week, have gained some valuable knowledge and awareness around knife crime and they return to school as advocates of the dangers of knife crime with their peers and local community."