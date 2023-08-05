Calderdale support worker provides a boost for young Calderdale carers with ‘pick-me-up-post’

Aisha Ali, 26, is a deputy service manager for the Carers Wellbeing Service in Calderdale.

As a carer for family members herself, Aisha knows that young adults caring for a family member can feel isolated. So she decided to send them a little boost through the post to let them know they weren’t on their own.

The scheme has been such a hit that Aisha is now appealing for donations from businesses so she can continue sending the monthly gifts.

Aisha Ali

The packages, which Aisha calls ‘pick-me-up-post’, contain inspirational quotes, quizzes, puzzles and games, sweet treats and wellbeing products.

They’re sent once a month to young adult carers aged between 18 and 25 who are registered with Calderdale’s Carers Wellbeing Service, which is run by the national adult health and social care charity Making Space.

Aisha said: “It’s so important for young adult carers to have time to themselves, so we normally arrange fun days out to places like Blackpool, or an escape room followed by a pizza – anything to look forward to and give young people a bit of time to enjoy themselves.

“But it’s not always possible for people to attend the trips in person, so I came up with the idea of sending care packages through the post to let people know that someone is thinking of them even when they are not able to get out.”

Olivia Robinson, 24, lives in central Halifax and cares for several family members.

She said: “I love these little pick-me-up boxes! They really do pick you up and put a smile on your face when you need it the most. I feel privileged to receive these gifts from Aisha at Making Space, they really are something to look forward to.”

The feedback from all the young adult carers who receive the posted gifts has been resoundingly positive, and an initial trial period for the packages has now been extended indefinitely. But with an increasing number of people needing support, Aisha is keen for local businesses to get involved in any way they can.

She said: “At the moment we have a theme every month and the support workers come up with ideas of what we can include in the packages and then I go out and buy them.

“But if there are any businesses in Calderdale who could donate small gifts that are easy to fit into a small package and send through the post, then we’d love to hear from them.