Ruth Booth is a support worker with the Carers’ Wellbeing Service in Calderdale, which works with local and rural communities to help carers access the support and services they need to be able to care for their loved ones at home. It is operated by the national adult health & social care charity Making Space.

She has been shortlisted for the ‘Care Innovator’ award, which is given to a person who shows “exceptional entrepreneurial skills in identifying, developing, implementing and establishing a new service.”

Ruth was recognised by the judges for the courses and information about benefits she designs and produces for colleagues and carers, which help people to identify and claim the essential financial support available. She has been shortlisted for the Yorkshire region, and if she takes home the trophy in November, she’ll go on to the national final in March 2023.

Ruth Booth from Carers’ Wellbeing Service in Calderdale

She said: “I am very proud to have been nominated for a Great British Care Award.

“We have a great team here at the Carers Wellbeing Service, and have been encouraged by our manager Lydia, and by Making Space as an organisation, to deliver support for carers that extends beyond the usual services.

“With ongoing cuts to welfare benefits and closure of many services that had previously offered benefit advice, we knew that carers were losing out on the financial support that they were entitled to. Being able to use my skills to deliver advice to unpaid carers, which then naturally extended to training colleagues within Making Space who could then become Benefit Champions, ensures that carers receive the support they often desperately need.”

Ruth was nominated for the award by her team leader, Lydia Woodall“, who said: "Ruth’s previous role was in welfare benefits, and it’s an area she’s incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s designed courses covering carer benefits, attendance allowance and personal independence payment and delivers them to staff in Calderdale, Bradford, Barnsley and Doncaster. When staff attend Ruth’s courses, they gain valuable knowledge they can apply to their roles to support individuals.

Attendance allowance and pension credit are very under-claimed, so Ruth’s courses mean people receive valuable financial help to improve their quality of life that they may otherwise miss out on.