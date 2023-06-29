Calderdale teenage musical theatre student picked as finalist for Top Model contest

Georgina Hinchliff is one of the final 16 who will take part in the Top Model competition in London in September.

Taking place during London Fashion Week and involving a day of professionally-produced runway shows, the contest will give Georgina exposure, networking, professional coaching and the opportunity of working with top British and international designers.

The 18-year-old, who is currently studying at Surrey musical theatre college Laine Theatre Arts, has also been asked to take part in another fashion show in London.

Georgina Hinchliff

"I am extremely grateful for the amount of doors that are being opened for me,” she said.

"I have been performing from a very young age and decided to apply as I have always been very tall and into my fitness so I thought ‘why not?

"Little did I know I would come out with the opportunity of walking twice at London Fashion Week and potentially pursuing a career as an editorial model!”

The contest includes a fundraising aspect, with donations to The Top Model Foundation’s via Georgina’s fundraising page going to help ill children and giving her votes for the teen in the contest.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georginah2023

Previous finalists and winners of the Top Model contest have been signed up with agencies, worked as professional models, been published internationally, travelled internationally and walked at London Fashion Week.