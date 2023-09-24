Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SHED is a new dance-theatre piece from Northern Rascals, and uses digital art, spoken word and contemporary dance performance to raise awareness of the mental health issues young people face.

After a preview at Wakefield’s Mulberry Playhouse on October 20, it will make its London world première at the capital’s home of dance, The Place, on October 28. This will also be the London debut for the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHED is also set to perform at Leeds Riley Theatre in January with more 2024 tour dates to follow.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hebden Bridge based theatre company is set to make their debut in London in October with a new show that will also mark its world première.

SHED is performed by a cast of four skilled dancers in an on-stage pop-up structure. It invites the audience to stand outside and look in as real-life experiences are told in a series of three linked shorts, each giving a different insight into the stories that make us.

Co-artistic director and writer Anna Holmes said: “We are so looking forward to taking a show to London for the first time!

"SHED is a show that originated in a period of social disconnection where our lives were linked through snippets on screens, in windows, through doors. These moments felt isolated and incredibly personal; they belonged to us, our lives and our four walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yet, when we regrouped with our creative collaborators and our community, we found that our stories were not singular but collectively shared. SHED is a response to that.

"Our hope is that our audiences will leave taking a part of SHED with them, perhaps a familiar story, or one that’s unknown. SHED is rooted in the messy, complicated lives that we all live.”