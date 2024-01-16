Calderdale Theatre School set to take part in national programme
Following a smash hit and completely sold-out performance of 'A Christmas Carol' in The Piece Hall Spiegeltent in December, this talented company of young actors are continuing their pursuit for variety and risk in their theatrical endeavours.
Members of Calderdale Theatre School always welcome the opportunity to perform new and established plays, in diverse spaces.
Previous venues include Square Chapel, Halifax Minster and Orange Box.
However, in April they are taking it one step further, as they travel to HOME Manchester, where they will take part in the prestigious National Theatre Connections programme.
Students are excited to begin this journey and realise their potential by creating theatre in a professional context.
Their play 'Age is Revolting' has been specially commissioned by the National Theatre for young people.
They will get the chance to workshop their play with visiting National Theatre practitioners.
This is a considerable achievement for many of our CTS members, who joined with little or no acting experience.
We meet on a Saturday morning in term-time, at Orange Box and welcome new members, 11-18 years old, throughout the year.