People in Calderdale will once again pay their respects to service personnel lost in battle on Remembrance Sunday.

Revd Hilary Barber, Halifax Minster

And Calderdale's two MP's are among those who have stressed the importance of Remembrance services in honouring those who have died for their country.

Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax, said: "My generation owes everything to those who gave their lives so that we could know freedom and democracy.

"We have a proud tradition in Halifax of bringing people together on Remembrance Sunday to give thanks and to think about all those who continue to serve on our behalf, around the world.”

Holly Lynch, MP, Labour Halifax, pictured in the Piece Hall. 21 September 2017. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Craig Whittaker, MP for the Calder Valley, said: "My thoughts and prayers go to all those families where their loved ones have not returned from conflict and for those who came back with life changing conditions.

"I would urge everyone to spare a few minutes of their time to attend one of the many acts of remembrance throughout Calderdale as we continue to remember all those who have died and suffer as a consequence of war."

Brigadier Andrew Meek, president of the Duke of Wellington's Regimental Association, said: "In a multicultural society such as ours it may seem strange to some that we continue to mark Remembrance Sunday.

"That day, as well as the ceremonies on November 11, serve as a fitting and powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by so many men and women over the years in defending our democracy.”

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker

Vicar of Halifax, Hilary Barber, said: "Remembrance Sunday this year falls the day after Armistice Day, when we remember the end of both World War One and Two, and the sacrifices made by men, women and children. and whole nations.

"We salute the work of the Royal British Legion, and those who continue to support families of those who continue to serve in the armed forces in our own generation.

"This year, more than recent years, there remains an urgent need for diplomacy, for those with powers of persuasion to use them wisely, for healing and reconciliation of old wounds, and a lasting peace and security for all people.”

