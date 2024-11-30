Calderdale town celebrates new bench inspired by major royal occasion

A new bench has been installed in Elland to mark a special royal occasion.

The bench in Jepson Lane Baptist Graveyard is dedicated to the coronation of King Charles and has been funded by Elland District Partnership.

The groundwork was carried out by Elland Sod Squad and Rhodes Joiners carried out the installation.

Elland ward councillor Dave Veitch, who helped with the project, said: “The volunteers of Elland Sod Squad have done a marvellous job rejuvenating this area, removing weeds and planting flowers.

Celebrating the new bench are Ali Kelsall (ESS), Nicki Love (ESS), Joe Braithwaite (Founder member of EDP), Andrew Jacobs (Treasurer of EDP), John Ford, Charlotte Darlington (ESS), Elland councillor. Dave Veitch and John Harvey (Hullen Edge Park Volunteers).Celebrating the new bench are Ali Kelsall (ESS), Nicki Love (ESS), Joe Braithwaite (Founder member of EDP), Andrew Jacobs (Treasurer of EDP), John Ford, Charlotte Darlington (ESS), Elland councillor. Dave Veitch and John Harvey (Hullen Edge Park Volunteers).
“We chose solid European oak because it is more sustainable than teak, and I would like to thank the Elland and District Partnership for donating the money.

“I hope people in the Elland community will come and enjoy the Jepson Lane Memorial Gardens.

"And if anyone else would like to join in and help with projects in the future, I am sure Elland Sod Squad would be delighted to hear from you.”

