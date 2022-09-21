That is the warning from owner of Rex Cinema, Charles Morris, who says the loss of parking proposed as part of the scheme threatens the cinema’s future.

The plans include disposing of the car park at the bottom of Coronation Street, near to the cinema. Mr Morris says Calderdale Council wants to turn it into a “sitting out area”.

“By far the majority of our patrons come from out of town and the nearby car parks are vital to our success,” he said.

Rex Cinema, Elland

"The Coronation Street car park is essential - we have a lot of elderly and frail patrons who would struggle to walk any distance.

"We have struggled since the end of lockdown due to a shortage of films and the change in people’s leisure habits, but the loss of the car park would definitely finish us off.”

The Regeneration Scheme follows Calderdale Council’s successful bid for £6m from the Government’s Future High Street Fund and is aimed at revitalising Elland town centre.

Mr Morris said: “I am all for improving the centre of Elland, but the plans are fatally flawed.

Coronation Street Car Park, Elland

"There are lots of pretty pictures showing trees and plants everywhere and people strolling hand in hand or sitting outside cafes in the sunshine.

"It looks lovely and could conceivably look like that for a couple of months in the year. But how will it be in the depths of January?

"Elland is a working town, not a Mediterranean resort.

"There is already a sitting-out area in front of the nearby flats and just over the road there are the Boxhall fields. Why could these not be utilised and what is the advantage of another sitting-out area where the only view is of the flats across the road?”

Mr Morris believes the plans would mean a 36 per cent loss in parking spaces.

He also claims there has been a lack in consultation.

"Over the last 30 years the Rex must have brought hundreds of thousands of people into Elland – more than any other business – with the further benefit to the local hostelries, cafes etc,” he said, “All this will disappear if the Rex goes.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Councillor Sarah Courtney, said the plans include the loss of around 45 car parking spaces but there would still be over 300 council parking spaces in the town centre.

“Based on current occupancy levels, we’re confident there will still be plenty of parking capacity within the town and will also allow for the growth in visitors that the revitalisation of Elland is anticipated to create,” she said.

“Improved signage would also be installed to better direct people to the car parking facilities around the town.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform Elland by driving regeneration and making the most of its existing assets to make it a more attractive destination for shoppers, visitors and residents alike.