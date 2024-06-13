Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Calderdale trust has recently completed the purchase of a Hebden Bridge home that will be used to provide more affordable rented housing in the town.

The Calder Valley Community Land Trust (CVCLT) took ownership of the house on Brunswick Street in the centre of Hebden Bridge in April after being approached by the previous owner.

He had decided to sell the home but wanted the property to become an asset for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Calder Valley Community Land Trust (CVCLT) took ownership of the house on Brunswick Street in the centre of Hebden Bridge in April

The home was purchased by the CVCLT and will be made available to rent at an affordable rate after completion of a series of energy efficiency and improvement works.

The property owner, who would like to remain anonymous, said: “When I decided to sell my house, I was told by the estate agents that it would likely become an Airbnb. I didn't want that to happen.

"There are so few affordable rented homes in Hebden, and I'd been aware of the Calder Valley Community Land Trust’s work so got in touch with them to discuss what might be possible.

“I believe that we, as a society, will all be better off if more of our assets are owned by the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebden Bridge town centre

The property was purchased by CVCLT through grant funding provided by Hebden Royd Town Council, Homes England and through investment in community shares.

The two-bedroom house will shortly undergo retrofitting work and the works are expected to be completed by September, at which time the property will be made available at a social rent.

CVCLT Trustee, Abigail Gregory, said: “First and foremost, we’d like to say thank you to the property owner for reaching out to us about this home.

"The lack of affordable homes in Hebden Bridge and the rising popularity of Airbnb properties is creating a genuine housing crisis in the area. It’s only by working together as a community that we will find innovative solutions to these growing issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to have been able to purchase the Brunswick Street property, adding it to our developing portfolio of affordable homes in the Calder Valley.”