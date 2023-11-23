Calderdale unpaid carers invited to apply for cost of living grant from charity

Unpaid carers in Calderdale are invited to apply for a financial lifeline.

Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale, which is operated by health and social care charity Making Space, has been awarded a grant of £9,416 from the Calderdale Cost of Living Fund.

Unpaid carers can now access funding for support with energy bills or for the repair or replacement of essential household items such as washing machines, microwaves and beds.

Food vouchers are on offer for those caring for a loved one.

The funding will also enable Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale to run a monthly cake club, which will offer carers and the people they care for the chance to socialise, relax and grab a free hot drink and slice of cake.

The grant is provided by the Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC) and the Household Support Fund.

Lydia Woodall, service manager, Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale, said: “This funding will make a huge difference to the mental health and wellbeing of the people we support and also help the cared for and the family and friends of all carers we support."

“We would like to thank the Community Foundation for Calderdale and the Household Support Fund for their support.”

Steve Duncan, CEO of Community Foundation For Calderdale said: “We have always responded to the needs of Calderdale residents. Unpaid carers are tremendously important and valuable to our community.

"We are pleased that we have been able to award a grant to Making Space so they can support carers, especially at this time of need.”