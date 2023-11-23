News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Calderdale unpaid carers invited to apply for cost of living grant from charity

Unpaid carers in Calderdale are invited to apply for a financial lifeline.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale, which is operated by health and social care charity Making Space, has been awarded a grant of £9,416 from the Calderdale Cost of Living Fund.

Unpaid carers can now access funding for support with energy bills or for the repair or replacement of essential household items such as washing machines, microwaves and beds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Food vouchers are on offer for those caring for a loved one.

Most Popular
Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale has been awarded a grant of £9,416 from the Calderdale Cost of Living FundCarers Wellbeing Service Calderdale has been awarded a grant of £9,416 from the Calderdale Cost of Living Fund
Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale has been awarded a grant of £9,416 from the Calderdale Cost of Living Fund
Read More
Read more: 34 pictures that will take you back to a Halifax night out in 2005

The funding will also enable Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale to run a monthly cake club, which will offer carers and the people they care for the chance to socialise, relax and grab a free hot drink and slice of cake.

The grant is provided by the Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC) and the Household Support Fund.

Lydia Woodall, service manager, Carers Wellbeing Service Calderdale, said: “This funding will make a huge difference to the mental health and wellbeing of the people we support and also help the cared for and the family and friends of all carers we support."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would like to thank the Community Foundation for Calderdale and the Household Support Fund for their support.”

Steve Duncan, CEO of Community Foundation For Calderdale said: “We have always responded to the needs of Calderdale residents. Unpaid carers are tremendously important and valuable to our community.

"We are pleased that we have been able to award a grant to Making Space so they can support carers, especially at this time of need.”

To make a donation to support unpaid carers in Calderdale visit fundraising.makingspace.co.uk/donation/donate

Related topics:Community Foundation For CalderdaleFood vouchersSpace