Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary: National Lottery cash boost for Calderdale charity that supports refugees

A Calderdale charity which helps refugees has ben given more than £75,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT
Spread over three years, the money will be used to help the organisation promote inclusivity, community engagement and a culture of welcome for those forced to flee their homes through no fault of their own.

"This is a remarkable opportunity for us to further our efforts in building a more welcoming community," said Laura Beesley, chair of Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary.

"It will not only enable us to expand our membership base but also empower our existing members to play a more active role in fostering support and cohesion.

Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary has been awarded more than £75,000

"We are particularly excited about the opportunity to build on the success of our three members who have achieved Sanctuary Award status - Calderdale Library Service, Beech Hill School, and Hebden Bridge Picture House.

"This nationally-recognised award not only celebrates a firm commitment to sanctuary but also serves as inspiration for others to follow suit."

In addition to expanding membership and promoting the Sanctuary Award, the charity plans to expand collaboration with mainstream services.

The funding will also support the coordination and leadership of Refuge Week - an annual celebration aimed at showcasing the achievements and contributions of people seeking sanctuary and promoting community solidarity.

"We are grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for their investment in our vision," said Laura.

"Thanks to support from the National Lottery players, we are confident that Calderdale will continue to be a beacon of sanctuary and inclusivity for all."

For more information about Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary and its initiatives, visit https://calderdale.cityofsanctuary.org.

