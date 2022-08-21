News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale village's new mayor to fundraise for mental health charity

The new mayor of a Calderdale village has chosen a mental health charity to fundraise for during her year in office

By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 5:55 pm
Updated Sunday, 21st August 2022, 5:55 pm

Taylor Singleton will become the new Mayor of Luddenden next month and has picked MIND as her chosen charity, particularly wanting to support young people’s mental health.

The village will celebrate mayor making on Saturday, September 10 from 1pm at St Mary’s Church in Luddenden.

The day will include a duck race, games, live music, auction and tombola.

Last year's Luddenden Mayor Making. Photo by Andy Groves

The current Mayor of Ludden is Stephen Parker.

