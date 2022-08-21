Calderdale village's new mayor to fundraise for mental health charity
The new mayor of a Calderdale village has chosen a mental health charity to fundraise for during her year in office
By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 5:55 pm
Updated
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 5:55 pm
Taylor Singleton will become the new Mayor of Luddenden next month and has picked MIND as her chosen charity, particularly wanting to support young people’s mental health.
The village will celebrate mayor making on Saturday, September 10 from 1pm at St Mary’s Church in Luddenden.
The day will include a duck race, games, live music, auction and tombola.
Most Popular
-
1
Super slimmer is Elland Cricket Club’s Woman of the Year 2022
-
2
Here is when Halifax's new pool and leisure centre near North Bridge could open
-
3
Hebden Bridge squatters report windows smashed after multiple break-in bids
-
4
Unemployed and low-income Halifax women offered chance to learn new skills
-
5
Appeal for witnesses to assault on man in Halifax which left victim with life-changing injuries
The current Mayor of Ludden is Stephen Parker.