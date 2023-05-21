Calderdale welcomes new Mayor Ashley Evans after ceremony at Halifax Town Hall

Coun Ashley Evans, whose wife Rosie Tatchell will be his Mayoress, took on the chain of office to become the new Mayor of Calderdale in a special ceremony at Halifax Town Hall.

The long-serving Liberal Democrat, first elected to Warley ward in 2010, is a big rugby fan and a founder member of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He and his wife tragically lost their first son when he was just 16 to congenital heart disease, and Coun Evans has chosen the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund as one of his nominated charities for his year in office.

Mayor Coun Ashley Evans and his Mayoress Rosie Tatchell, and Deputy Mayor Coun Sue Holdsworth and her consort Michael Holdsworth

The other, chosen with his Deputy Mayor, Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland), is Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Nominating him for the role, Warley ward Liberal Democrat colleagues Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse and Coun Angie Carr said Coun Evans had attributes – persistence, determination, taking time to listen, ensuring people’s voices were heard, kindness, humour and being able to get things done – that would serve the borough well as Mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will certainly put the people of Calderdale first,” said Coun Parsons-Hulse.

Deputy Mayor Coun Holdsworth said: “It’s a great honour for me to support Coun Ashley Evans as Mayor of Calderdale and to represent the people of Calderdale as Deputy Mayor.

“I am also delighted to be able to continue to support my constituents, the most rewarding part of being a councillor.”

Retiring mayor Coun Angie Gallagher, her Deputy Mayor Coun Stephanie Clark and their consorts Jim Gallagher and Caroline Clarke were thanked for their service.

Advertisement Hide Ad