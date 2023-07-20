Calderdale woman's terror as car smashes into her village fish and chip shop

Debbie Richmond was in the back of Northowram Fisheries, on Lydgate in Northowram, when she heard the huge noise of the car hitting the shop on Tuesday afternoon (July 18).

"It was awful,” she said.

"I went out and could see the car and there was smoke – I thought it might set on fire.”

The car smashed into Northowram Fisheries on Tuesday afternoon

Thankfully the woman and man inside the car escaped unharmed, and the fish and chip shop was shut at the time so there were no customers inside or waiting outside.

And, amazingly, the only damage to the shop was minor.

Debbie has run Northowram Fisheries for the past four years and says this has happened previously – around 30 years ago – when a car ploughed into the main window.