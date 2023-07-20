News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Calderdale woman's terror as car smashes into her village fish and chip shop

A woman feared a car could set on fire after it crashed into her Calderdale village fish and chip shop.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST

Debbie Richmond was in the back of Northowram Fisheries, on Lydgate in Northowram, when she heard the huge noise of the car hitting the shop on Tuesday afternoon (July 18).

"It was awful,” she said.

"I went out and could see the car and there was smoke – I thought it might set on fire.”

The car smashed into Northowram Fisheries on Tuesday afternoonThe car smashed into Northowram Fisheries on Tuesday afternoon
The car smashed into Northowram Fisheries on Tuesday afternoon
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thankfully the woman and man inside the car escaped unharmed, and the fish and chip shop was shut at the time so there were no customers inside or waiting outside.

And, amazingly, the only damage to the shop was minor.

Debbie has run Northowram Fisheries for the past four years and says this has happened previously – around 30 years ago – when a car ploughed into the main window.

The shop managed to open on Tuesday and has been open as usual since.

Related topics:Calderdale