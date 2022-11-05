The cash, which was raised at a rag market last month, was presented by President of Hebden Bridge WI Wilma Downs and Treasurer Wilma Downs to Todmorden Food Drop in.

The WI group have chosen the food bank as its charity of the year and are hoping to make another donation after their next rag market on April 24. Todmorden Food Drop In is open at Todmorden College every Saturday between 10am and noon.