Calderdale's everyday heroes including amazing young people honoured at Community Spirit Awards

Hard-working and dedicated volunteers from across Calderdale were honoured at a special awards ceremony.

The Community Spirit Awards, organised by The Community Foundation for Calderdale in collaboration with headline sponsors BCA, shone a spotlight on the extraordinary contributions of the borough’s volunteers, not-for-profit organisations and community groups.

There were joint winners of the Young Community Champion Award, sponsored Calderdale Council – inspiring youngsters Abigayle Robson, Ella Jancovich, Francesca Houseman, Harry Wardman, Keira Keegan, Madison Lord, Mal Goss, Malakai Alderson, Oscar Lister French, Ruby Geddes, and the Ryburn Valley High School LGBTQ+ Committee.

Outside the Box CIC won New Charity of the Year, sponsored by Brosnans Chartered Accountants, and were praised for how quickly they had set up a new CIC to help continue the choir which engages with people who have diverse needs, including neurodiversity, disabilities, LGBTQIA+ backgrounds,

Happy Valley Pride won the Arts and Culture Award, sponsored by Harveys of Halifax, and Nurturing Creativity were highly commended.

Volunteer of the Year Award, sponsored by Snowflake Media, was jointly won by Ameen Yousaf, from Healthy Minds, and Irene Crowther, from WomenCentre Calderdale and Kirklees.

The winner of the Best Marketing campaign, sponsored by Appleyard Lees, was Forget Me Not Hospice for their ‘Every Minute Matters’ campaign.

Halifax Opportunities Trust’s ‘Creating Opportunities for 21 years’ campaign was highly commended.

The Great and Green Award was sponsored by greenarc and won by North Halifax Partnership. Climate Challenge at Todmorden College were highly commended.

Breakthrough of the Year, sponsored by Calderdale College, was awarded to Project Colt. The Rokt’s menopause campaign was highly commended.

A new category of Best Response to The Cost-of-Living Crisis, sponsored by Sovereign Wealth, was awarded to Noah’s Ark for helping people become debt free and learn how to budget.

Both Focus4Hope and Halifax Fridge were highly commended.

Halifax Town Crier Les Cutts was announced as Outstanding Individua, sponsored by PiB.

Charity of the Year, sponsored by BK Plus, went to 51st Pellon Scouts who work with hundreds of scouts.

Their heartfelt acceptance speech paid tribute to Derek Dodkins, a leader who died earlier this year.

Sponsor of the Lifetime Achievement Award Andrew Hawley from Hawley Business Group was joined on stage by gold medal-winning paralympian Hannah Cockroft OBE in her capacity as deputy lieutenant of West Yorkshire to announce the winner as Malcolm Kietly.

His unwavering commitment to raise awareness about the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities has created change for many.

He plays a pivotal role in Halifax Wheelchair Rugby League, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and inclusion, and he is committed to numerous charities including Calderdale Community Coaching Trust, Calderdale Wheelchair Basketball, and the Young at Heart Club.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Calderdale Community Foundation, said: “This evening is always a highlight in the Calderdale social calendar as this heartwarming evening showcases the fantastic and vital work being done by the voluntary sector and it is an opportunity for us to thank everyone making our community a nicer place to live and work.”

