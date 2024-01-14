Calderdale's markets in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Elland and Todmorden 'still proving popular despite disruptions'
Councillors heard challenges included big changes ongoing at Halifax Borough Market, which is undergoing renovation, and work shortly to start building a new Brighouse Market impacted how much money markets were bringing in.
In 2023-24, the markets service is projected to overspend by £228,169 on budget – but this needs to be placed in context as a shortfall on budget target, agreed councillors who said more realistic budget targets need to be looked at.
Finance manager Paul Greenwood said: “We’ve made the point before that in budget control terms the service generates more income than it actually spends each year.
“The markets service still contributes towards other areas within the council.”
Coun Joe Thompson (Lab, Town) said target figures were based on close to 100 per cent occupancy and were possibly unrealistic given the current nature of markets.
And Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) said: “In term’s of next year’s budget, we want something that’s challenging but believable.”
Future High Streets work has seen ongoing investment at Halifax Borough Market and Towns Fund money means work will soon be under way to build a new market at Brighouse.
Mr Greenwood said this investment was great news but brought with it periods of disruption which could impact on trade.
Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) said in terms of his ward’s market: “Clearly there will be some disruption, I would have thought, and budget pressures as well.”
Lead officer for corporate asset and facilities, Alan Lee, said: “We are going through a period of change and a period of disruption across a number of our markets.”
Given that, the outlook remaining stable was positive and regarding Brighouse, he said.
The aim was to minimise impact on existing traders – a temporary market will help them – and, through building of the new market, to generate interest and opportunity to grow Brighouse Market in the long run.
Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said the council knew the targets needed amending to more realistic ones.