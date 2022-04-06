Calderdale's Pace Eggs are back with first ever female St George

Midgley Pace Egg will be performing Pace Egg plays across the Calder Valley on Good Friday (April 15).

This year's cast includes the first female Midgley Pace Egger, who will also be the first female St George, and is made up of new performers as well as some who have been involved in the tradition for several decades.

The play - once a common tradition across the North of England - tells the story of St George taking on contenders such as Bold Slasher and the Black Prince of Paradine, and features mock combat scenes.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midgley Pace Egg will perform on Good Friday

Performances will take place at:

8.45am at Banksfield, Mytholmroyd

9.30am at Todmorden Market

10.15am at St Michael's, Mytholmroyd

The popular tradition is back for the first time since the pandemic

10.45am at Holme Street, Hebden Bridge

11.15am at St George's Square, Hebden Bridge

11.45am at The Robin Hood, Pecket Well

12.45pm at The Marina, Hebden Bridge

1.30pm in Luddenden village

2pm in Midgley

3pm in Weaver's Square, Heptonstall