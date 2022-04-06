Calderdale's Pace Eggs are back with first ever female St George
One of Calderdale's most popular Easter traditions will return for the first time since the pandemic.
Midgley Pace Egg will be performing Pace Egg plays across the Calder Valley on Good Friday (April 15).
This year's cast includes the first female Midgley Pace Egger, who will also be the first female St George, and is made up of new performers as well as some who have been involved in the tradition for several decades.
The play - once a common tradition across the North of England - tells the story of St George taking on contenders such as Bold Slasher and the Black Prince of Paradine, and features mock combat scenes.
Performances will take place at:
8.45am at Banksfield, Mytholmroyd
9.30am at Todmorden Market
10.15am at St Michael's, Mytholmroyd
10.45am at Holme Street, Hebden Bridge
11.15am at St George's Square, Hebden Bridge
11.45am at The Robin Hood, Pecket Well
12.45pm at The Marina, Hebden Bridge
1.30pm in Luddenden village
2pm in Midgley
3pm in Weaver's Square, Heptonstall
The group are on the look out for new members. For more information, visit the Support the Midgley Pace Egg group on Facebook.