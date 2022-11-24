Calderdale’s unpaid carers are urged to come forward for support they might be missing out on

View of Halifax, from Beacon Hill

As part of national Carers Rights Day (Thursday 24 November), Calderdale Council is helping local unpaid carers to know what support they’re entitled to, and has launched a new web page where they can get the help they need: www.calderdale.gov.uk

An unpaid carer is someone who looks after a family member, friend or neighbour who is ill or disabled. Eligible carers are entitled to Carer’s Allowance and could get £69.70 each week.

Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, said: “Calderdale’s unpaid carers do an amazing job and we know how much we owe to their kindness and resilience. They can never be thanked enough for their contribution. We understand life as an unpaid carer can be challenging, and we have an important responsibility to ensure they get the help they deserve – from financial support to advice and social events.”

Coun Jenny Lynn, Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, added: “This Carers Rights Day, we’re spreading the word that “caring costs”. Taking care of someone can affect a person’s wellbeing, employment options, relationships and finances.

“According to Carers UK, the cost of living crisis is being felt even more acutely by carers throughout the country. As a Council and a community, we’re doing everything we can to support people through this tough time. We encourage local carers to check our new unpaid carers web page, as well as our Money and Wellbeing Information Centre for all residents at www.calderdale.gov.uk/mwic.”

Whether someone has recently become a carer, realised they have been caring for a while without support or has been caring for someone for many years, it’s important they understand their rights and are able to access the support that is available to them as soon as they need it.

Calderdale’s Carers Wellbeing Service, ‘Making Space’ offers a range of services for unpaid carers, including information and advice, support groups and social events, access to funds and emergency back-up plans. To find out more, please visit https://makingspace.co.uk/carers-wellbeing-service-calderdale or call 01422 369101.

