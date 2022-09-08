Buckingham Palace announced earlier today that the Queen is under medical supervision in Balmoral after doctors expressed concerns for her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” said Buckingham Palace in a statement.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Her Majesty The Queen

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin has said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen, sending our love and prayers from all of us in West Yorkshire.”

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker said: “I know that all of my constituents across the Calder Valley will be deeply concerned to hear about the news released from The Royal Household this morning.