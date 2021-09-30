Call for charities to work together to help Halifax families facing tough winter

Some of the team from Mothershare

Families already struggling with job losses, furlough and inflation are about to be hit by soaring energy prices and the removal of the £20-a-week boost to Universal Credit.

Natalie Mellor, Leader of Halifax Homeless and Community Kitchen, says the borough’s organisations will need to pull together to provide the support local people are going to need.

“The most important thing is no one should suffer in silence,” she added. “There’s no judgement. It’s just about getting that help to get through a difficult patch, It’s not forever.”

Calderdale Lighthouse volunteers

The charity’s volunteers are at Halifax Bus Station every Sunday from 1pm to 2.30pm providing food and support. Last week, there were 25 more people there than usual, taking the total to around 100.

The charity also provides food to struggling families by working with schools.

Last week, the Courier launched its Keep us Warm This Winter campaign - aimed at highlighting the help on offer to those hardest hit by the energy price rises and Universal Credit cuts and pledging to put pressure on the Government to ensure no vulnerable families are left behind.

Calderdale Lighthouse, which supports vulnerable families, said it has seen a rise in need.

“We’ve seen quite a lot of families who wouldn’t ordinarily need our support,” said a spokesperson. “Unfortunately, as furlough and Universal Credit cuts come into place, it’s sadly going to get worse.”

The charity provides clothing, equipment and toiletries, enabling families to keep clean and warm.

Last year, they had more than 600 referrals, helping around 2,157 people. Already this year they have helped 2,686 people.

“People have been so appreciative and grateful” said the spokesperson. “For some of these families we’re an absolute lifeline.”

Mothershare also provides families with equipment and clothing, as well as hygiene packs full of essentials. The packs mean more money is available for food and energy, say the charity, and children who are bathed and in clean clothes feel confident going to school.