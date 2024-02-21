Call for road safety measures outside Calderdale school after child 'clipped by car'
At the questions-to-cabinet section for members of the public at a meeting of Calderdale Council, Kelly Thornham asked for improvements at Withinfields Primary School in Southowram to be considered.
“Despite the measures previously introduced to improve road safety in Southowram over the years, the traffic and congestion has increased a great deal in recent times and this is having a serious impact on pedestrian safety around Withinfields School,” she said.
“One mum recently reported her daughter was clipped by a car near the school gates.
“Can you provide assurances to the residents – and particularly the parents of pupils at Withinfields – that the situation will be looked at by road safety officers as a matter of urgency and further action taken or measures introduced?"
Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said the incident described was of concern to all.
She said the school is on the council’s schools programme and consultants had been commissioned to undertake design work for potential interventions at all schools identified – but not all would be taken forward due to budget limitations.
“Unfortunately, due to the limited funding, not all schools on the list will be taken forward and they will be prioritised based on the greatest need for road safety,” said Coun Lynn.
“Consultation will take place with the schools and the local communities in the prioritised list between now and July 2024.”
Coun Lynn said for the schools selected, work would take place between November and March 2025.