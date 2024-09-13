As The Victoria Theatre gets ready to bring Peter Pan to Halifax this festive season, a call has been put out for talented youngsters aged between 9-16 and in school years 4-11 to perform in the panto.

The auditions will be hosted on Sunday, September 22 at The Victoria Theatre and the producers are looking for young dancers to perform in the junior ensemble as well as young performers interested in playing the roles of John and Michael.

For those who wish to audition as dancers in the Junior Ensemble the auditions will see the youngsters learn a routine and perform as a group to an audition panel. Any child of the right age regardless of their experience can attend to try out for the show and there is no need to register in advance.

For those who wish to audition to play the roles of John and Michael, producers Imagine Theatre are requesting that application forms be submitted in advance. Those who audition for John and Michael but are unsuccessful will have the opportunity to also audition for the Junior Ensemble if they wish.

More information for both the Junior Ensemble and John and Michael auditions can be found on either the Victoria Theatre website or the Imagine Theatre website.

Steve Boden, Managing Director of Imagine Theatre, the award-winning pantomime producer, said: “Ahead of each pantomime season we host open auditions across the UK to find talented youngsters to join our professional cast on stage to bring the panto magic alive. As much as the participants dancing ability what we really look for is that ‘something’ that brings an extra bit of sparkle to the performance, so welcome people of any ability to come along and give it a go!

“We remain one of the few UK wide panto producers who hold these open auditions as we firmly believe in offering youngsters from every background and with all levels of experience the chance to be part of pantomime and the opportunity to work in a professional company, maybe for the first time.

“Many of the stars we work with tell us that performing in the Junior Ensemble in their local pantomimes was what sparked their love of theatre and led them in their career choices. We have also worked with some wonderful young people in our pantomimes and have seen many go on to do wonderful things in theatre and it is our aim to continue to nurture this talent every year.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to bring that little bit extra to this year’s pantomime you can find out more about the auditions, including further information on age and attendance requirements at victoriatheatre.co.uk or www.imaginetheatre.co.uk.

Peter Pan is on sale now at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk.