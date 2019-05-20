Cam and Adam complete Leeds Half Marathon in aid of Halifax-based charity Next Step Trust

Two service users from the Next Step Trust in Halifax completed the Leeds Half Marathon to help raise money for a new hydrotherapy pool.

Cam Wharvell and Adam Heslop took on the 13 mile challenge around Leeds city centre to raise funds for the pool, which the Trust say is needed to promote the health of their service users.

Cam Wharvell and Adam Heslop at the Leeds Half Marathon

The Trust’s current access to hydrotherapy pools is extremely restricted, as they are located at schools where students are prioritised.

That means they are left with limited slots over a lunchtime, and taking into account travel times, this restricts the available activities for the rest of the day. These available slots are becoming less and less as student demand increases, and the Trust say they are at a point where they need the facility on site so their Next Steppers can benefit from the exercise.

The Trust was founded in 2006 by parents looking for a stimulating, fulfilling environment for their sons and daughters. It runs activities for individuals with more complex needs, promoting their health, happiness, independence and incorporation to their community. Activities include rebound, sailing, hydrotherapy, climbing, music, wheelchair exercise, baking, community outings and work placements.

Cam and Adam have so far raised £4,119, bringing the total raised towards the hydrotherapy pool to £43,246.56 - leaving £106,753.44 needed to reach the £150,000 target.

Cam Wharvell and Adam Heslop at the Leeds Half Marathon

Verity Cleary, from the Next Step Trust, said: “We are so proud of our team that completed the marathon in three hours and six minutes, supporting Cam and Ads to achieve their dreams of completing half a marathon.

“The team did an absolutely incredible job, supporting each other every mile of the way. We are so proud of their commitment to doing everything they can to support The Trust in reaching the £150,000.00 fundraising target to build our own, on site hydrotherapy pool.”

To make a direct donation please follow www.localgiving.org/charity/nextsteptrust/project/leedshalfmarathon.