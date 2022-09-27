Campaign to stop travellers camping in Calderdale's parks launched by MP

Craig Whittaker has launched a campaign calling for action to stop people setting up camps in Calderdale’s parks and other public areas.

He wants these areas secured against travellers.

He said: “We're lucky to have so many local parks and open green spaces. But recently, we have seen an influx of unauthorised traveller encampments across the Calder Valley.

Craig Whittaker MP at Wellholme Park in Brighouse

"This has made our local parks inaccessible for residents and their families.

"Calderdale Council must secure our green spaces to prohibit access to unauthorised encampments.

"Securing our public open spaces will save money in the long-term and ensure families can enjoy their local amenities.”

He also said: “No one should have unchecked rights to trespass on other people’s land, or cause misery in our local communities without consequence.

"Illegal encampments cause misery for thousands of people: they damage and pollute environments and often result in local residents facing unacceptable intimidation on their own doorstep.”

The summer saw encampments in several areas in Calderdale, including The Stray in Lightcliffe, Wellholme Park in Brighouse and Park Road in Elland.

Temporary concrete blocks to restrict access and a temporary CCTV camera were placed on The Stray after calls for action from local councillors.

Calderdale Council said then that it works closely with the police to ensure that unauthorised traveller encampments leave as quickly as possible and monitors encampments so that communities can continue using parks and green spaces.

