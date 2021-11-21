Campaigners march in Halifax demanding action over 'maternity crisis'

Some of the Calderdale campaigners at the #MarchWithMidwives vigil

Halifax' s MP Holly Lynch was among around 100 campaigners who gathered outside Calderdale Royal Hospital earlier this afternoon for one of dozens of vigils taking place across the country under the slogan #MarchWithMidwives.

After applauding the work of all midwives, they marched with banners, whistles chants and drums to Manor Heath Park where there were speeches, poems and music.

Slogans on the banners included 'push for more midwives', 'stop midwife burnout' and 'safe staffing saves lives'.

People marched from Calderdale Royal Hospital to Manor Heath Park

Mum Kelly Hindson, from Elland, was among those urging for more Government support for midwives.

She said the pressure midwifery teams across the country are under is huge and leaving many midwives feeling like they are failing, which is "heartbreaking".

National organisers of the vigils said they were in response to a "maternity crisis".

A recent Royal College of Nursing survey of midwives found 60 per cent of staff are thinking of leaving the profession, and for every 30 newly qualified midwives, 29 are leaving.

Campaigners gathered at Manor Heath Park

They want the Government to implement urgent crisis management and resources.

This includes listening to all staff and service users and their advocates, funding emergency retention of staff, enabling all qualified midwives who are willing to work and support students to enter training and finish their courses, and reducing the demands on staff.