Campaigners rally round to save run-down Halifax park pavilion

Some of the campaigners who want to see the pavilion repaired

The building in Shroggs Park, Lee Mount, used to provide changing facilities and storage for local sports teams but is currently in desperate need of repairs.

The roof is leaking and water is damaging the building inside, said Sean Bamforth, Liberal Democrat council candidate and one of a group of people trying to save the pavilion.

There has been talk of pulling the building down, he added,

“There’s a lot of work that needs doing to it. What we want to do is bring it back into use,” he said.

A usable building would encourage more local sports teams for youngsters in North Halifax, Sean said - something he thinks is much-needed.

A petition has been launched asking Calderdale Council to take on the lease for the building and carry out the roof repairs.

A public meeting is taking place on Wednesday, September 22 to rally support for the project. It will be at Lee Mount Club at 6.30pm

Councillor Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We know how important facilities like the pavilion are to local people. We are always happy to work with our communities to enhance these valued amenities, to benefit people’s physical and mental health.

“We are working on a wider plan of improvements for Shroggs Park, and as part of this we’ll be looking at options for bringing the pavilion back into use, in partnership with local people.”