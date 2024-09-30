Campaigners take to Halifax streets in protest at energy price hike
The demonstration, at Southgate in Halifax at midday, is one of several across Yorkshire and forms part of the Unite4Energy for All campaign, which launched last year to urge the government to end fuel poverty through the introduction of a free allowance of energy to every household.
The protests are also calling for the public ownership of energy distribution networks, domestic power suppliers and the North Sea’s reserves of oil and gas.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Callous utility corporations are blighting the lives of millions. Every household must be guaranteed enough energy to cover essential needs. No one should be forced to choose between heating or eating.
“Last year alone, private firms reported profits of £45 billion from our country’s domestic energy system. If that money had been kept in the hands of the hardworking public, it could have been used to save each household almost £2,000 on their energy bills.”
Unite says bills are 65 per cent higher than in 2020 and over 6.5 million people live in fuel poverty.
Unite Community activist, Judy White said: “The tragedy in this country, the fifth richest in the world, is that people are having to choose between eating and heating.
“The cut to the Winter Fuel Allowance is appalling and the consequences will be catastrophic. We believe that with decisive government action all deaths from cold homes, and fuel poverty can be avoided.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.