Can you have a good night out in Halifax? Great British Pub Crawl couple say they'll definitely be coming back after visiting 14 pubs in the town
As part of their Great British Pub Crawl YouTube channel, Nottingham couple Dale Harvey and Holly Booth visited the town for a night out recently and said they absolutely loved it.
The couple, who have 17,000 followers on Facebook, have visited over 2,000 pubs across the country so far, stopping off in different towns and cities to see what they have to offer.
Their idea is to visit every pub across the country and share their views as they go - the trip to Halifax was day 617 of their adventure.
They visited 14 pubs in Halifax on a Saturday night having only just visited York, Edinburgh and Darlington in the previous three days.
Dale said they would be coming back for a second night out in Halifax, describing it as "a beautiful little town", "a very good cheap night out" and "a banging little town".
One highlight of the evening for Dale was the ground-floor toilets in the Wetherspoons pub The Barum Top Inn.
The couple posted on their Facebook page that they preferred Halifax to Huddersfield for a night out and that the town is incredibly friendly and that they didn't see a single bit of trouble in any of the 14 places they visited.
"There is a huge amount of variety in the town, with places to suit all tastes," they posted.
You can see the full video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUpEHGrOSG8.
The couple's pub crawl was:
The Percy Shaw (Wetherspoons)Union CrossUpper George HotelOld CockDukesThe JubileeThe HourglassWhite HorseKØBENHAVNThe courtyardThe Royal OakVictorian Craft Beer CafeThe Barum Top Inn (Wetherspoons)McCafferty's Bar