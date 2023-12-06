Can you have a good night out in Halifax? The answer seems to be a resounding yes.

As part of their Great British Pub Crawl YouTube channel, Nottingham couple Dale Harvey and Holly Booth visited the town for a night out recently and said they absolutely loved it.

The couple, who have 17,000 followers on Facebook, have visited over 2,000 pubs across the country so far, stopping off in different towns and cities to see what they have to offer.

Their idea is to visit every pub across the country and share their views as they go - the trip to Halifax was day 617 of their adventure.

The couple visiting their last pub of the evening in Halifax

They visited 14 pubs in Halifax on a Saturday night having only just visited York, Edinburgh and Darlington in the previous three days.

Dale said they would be coming back for a second night out in Halifax, describing it as "a beautiful little town", "a very good cheap night out" and "a banging little town".

One highlight of the evening for Dale was the ground-floor toilets in the Wetherspoons pub The Barum Top Inn.

The couple posted on their Facebook page that they preferred Halifax to Huddersfield for a night out and that the town is incredibly friendly and that they didn't see a single bit of trouble in any of the 14 places they visited.

Dale and Holly outside The Percy Shaw

"There is a huge amount of variety in the town, with places to suit all tastes," they posted.

You can see the full video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUpEHGrOSG8.

The couple's pub crawl was: