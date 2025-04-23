Can you help? Police appeal for information to trace missing Mixenden teenager

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 11:26 BST
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Olivia Appleyard who has been reported missing from Mixenden.

Olivia, 15, was last seen in Mixenden yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) and was reported missing last night.

She is described as a white female, 5 ft 4 and with long blonde hair.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark blue jumper, black skirt, black tights, black and white trainers and carrying a cream handbag.

Officers and her family are growing increasingly concerned for Olivia’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information to please contact Calderdale District Police.

To do this visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 1873 of 22/04.

