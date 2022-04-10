Candles lit for Halifax's little Ashton as brave boy continues fight for life

'Warrior Prince Ashton' was spelt out on the floor of Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden yesterday evening as people rallied round the 22-month-old's family.

As reported by the Courier, Ashton - from Mixenden - is currently in a medically-induced coma in Leeds General Infirmary.

The beautiful little boy has been fighting for his life since a cold developed into septicaemia.

Candles for Ashton Leach, from Mixenden

His mum, Lisamarie, was at the vigil yesterday and lit the first candle.

Those who gathered said prayers for Ashton, listened to music and talked about him - sharing stories of the fiery, cheeky boy who loves playing with his four siblings.

"We had a cry and a laugh and another cry," said Lisamarie. "It was beautiful.

"It lifted our spirits - there was a lot of love and support, and just knowing there are a lot of decent people in this world."

People laid out candles at the vigil

Posters showing support for Ashton have been put in windows all over Halifax and many have been posting messages of support and love on a Facebook group - Prayers for Warrior Prince Ashton - which now has over 430 members.

An online fundraiser has been launched to help with the expenses of Ashton's parents, Lisamarie and Alex, while they are at his bedside.

A fundraising coffee morning is also being held at The Hub Cafe on Nursery Lane, Ovenden, on Tuesday, April 19.

To donate online, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/to-help-ashtons-parents-whilst-staying-with-ashton

Candles were lit for the tot who is currently in Leeds General Infirmary