News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
2 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
9 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Car flips onto its side after crash in Elland - police, ambulance and firefighters called

Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to Elland earlier today (Friday) after a crash.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th May 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read

A car was left flipped onto its side by the collision on Saville Road shortly before 12.35pm.

A man who was driving the car was checked over by paramedics. Police said his injuries were not serious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to Saville Road, Elland at 12.35pm to a report of a car on its side following a road traffic collision.

The accident happened earlier todayThe accident happened earlier today
The accident happened earlier today
Most Popular

"The male driver of the car was checked at the scene by paramedics and fire fighters made the vehicle safe."

Read More
HERE
Related topics:PoliceWest Yorkshire Police