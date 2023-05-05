Car flips onto its side after crash in Elland - police, ambulance and firefighters called
Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to Elland earlier today (Friday) after a crash.
A car was left flipped onto its side by the collision on Saville Road shortly before 12.35pm.
A man who was driving the car was checked over by paramedics. Police said his injuries were not serious.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to Saville Road, Elland at 12.35pm to a report of a car on its side following a road traffic collision.
"The male driver of the car was checked at the scene by paramedics and fire fighters made the vehicle safe."