Car flips onto its side after crash in Elland - police, ambulance and firefighters called

A car was left flipped onto its side by the collision on Saville Road shortly before 12.35pm.

A man who was driving the car was checked over by paramedics. Police said his injuries were not serious.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to Saville Road, Elland at 12.35pm to a report of a car on its side following a road traffic collision.

The accident happened earlier today