A senior councillor said since extended charging periods were introduced from autumn 2021 not many complaints had been received and drivers complied with them.

Mark Edwards had urged the authority’s Cabinet to reverse the charges to help businesses and townspeople in Sowerby Bridge.

“Given the challenging financial circumstances of high street businesses, would the Cabinet commit itself to undertake an urgent review of the adverse impact extended parking charges are having on Sowerby Bridge and the wider Calderdale community, and reverse the decision to extend those charges for the benefit of the residents and businesses of Sowerby Bridge and Calderdale,” he said.

Calderdale Council's extension of on street parking charges and other car parking changes around the district will be reviewed later this year

But Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), responding to a question asked at Cabinet, said there was a need to ensure turnover of spaces in town centres..

Their introduction had been delayed for a year in the face of the pandemic and charges for parking on the edges of the town centre five minutes’ walk away were cheaper, she said.

“Since charges were introduced in late 2021 there have been few complaints and the level of compliance has been high,” said Coun Lynn, Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities.

A further review of charges was scheduled for later this year and in the interim she did not expect another review into them at this point, she added.

Coun Jenny Lynn

The autumn 2021 changes saw existing charges in Halifax’s short stay council parking areas, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge and West Vale extended until 8pm, charges extended to Sundays and bank holidays in Halifax town centre short stay car parks and on-street spaces and bank holidays becoming chargeable in Hebden Bridge.

Charging is one of the areas Cabinet have said needs to be reviewed in the coming months as part of ongoing budget processes.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started councillors have heard income from charging has reduced.

Parking charges are one way councils can raise income to pay for services, including social care – the council has a legal duty to provide social care and increasing demand means it now takes up around 70 per cent of Calderdale’s budget.

Questions were asked about car parking changes in Sowerby Bridge

