Car used on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing to feature in Calderdale high school's show

The youngsters are performing Grease with a car that has been used on the hit BBC1 show Strictly Come Dancing.

The prop has appeared in a couple of routines, including the jive by Nicola Adams and Katya Jones during Movie Week of the 2020 series.

It has been rented from Dave D Events Ltd.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the Lightcliffe Academy cast in the famous prop

Bradley Cross, from the school, said: "The car is an amazing addition to the show and has really energised the cast in this final show week, having it in school with us!"

Grease is being performed at Lightcliffe Academy from tomorrow until Saturday. Show times are 7pm on Wednesday to Friday and 6pm on Saturday.