Caravan Guard celebrates Halifax's Hannah Cockroft's golden success

Hannah Cockroft

The wheelchair-racing champion won another two gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, breaking another world record in the T34 100m race and finishing way ahead of the pack in the T34 800m.

Caravan Guard has sponsored Hannah for 11 years, seeing her scoop seven gold medals at three Paralympic Games.

This year’s sponsorship money has helped Hannah to pay for her training and racing equipment, as well as physio and travel expenses.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Caravan Guard. They have supported me since day one – before the gold medals, before the world records - they have been there and I can’t thank them enough,” said Hannah. “I wouldn’t have been on my third Paralympic team without their support, especially in this past year. I was able to keep training to my full potential thanks to Caravan Guard and it’s incredible to have a local Halifax company still keeping me at my roots.”

Associate Director of Caravan Guard, Laura Wilby, said staff couldn’t wait to see Hannah and her latest collection of gold medals when she was able to visit them in person - but were happy to settle for a photo for now!

"She’s such an inspiration and we were proud to be part of her team when she was racing in Tokyo,” said Laura. “We know it’s been challenging for Hannah, being unable to fully compete or train in the run up to the Paralympics because of the pandemic.