Carbon Coop launches a new project to recruit Community Champions in Todmorden

Calderdale Retrofit Community Champions aims to empower residents in Todmorden to explore the possibilities of retrofitting their homes, creating cosier spaces, reduce energy bills, and improve the efficiency of their homes through knowledge sharing, workshop events, and technology.

The project, which runs until July 2023, is funded by Pennine Community Power, Blackshaw Environmental Action Team (BEAT) and Northern Powergrid and seeks to bring together 12 residents from across Todmorden who are interested in what retrofitting is, how it could work in their homes and what steps and planning need to take place to make it happen. The group will have the opportunity to receive a retrofit home assessment, host an air-tightness house party and join a network of other interested residents.

Finn Jensen, Chair of Pennine Community Power, said: “We’re delighted to support the Calderdale Retrofit Community Champions Project.

“Sharing knowledge, providing learning opportunities, and increasing interest in retrofit works on homes in the Calderdale Valley is essential in reducing our carbon footprint, improving our home energy efficiency and making us more resilient to rising energy prices.

“Supporting construction businesses in the area to access training and upskill the workforce in installing retrofit measures begins to narrow the skill gap homeowners wishing to retrofit are facing.

“Pennine Community Power looks forward to working with the community champions network once established in sharing the message of retrofit across the valley.”

Community Champions will be asked to share findings and knowledge with friends and family, host a network meeting in a community space or their homes, and participate in workshops and events to raise awareness in their community.

The project aims to address the skill gap in the local construction industry by offering industry-standard retrofit training to builders in the area. For more information on this, please email the team.

Residents interested in taking part in the project can attend the information drop-in event on Thursday, 8th December, at Todmorden Community College, 5.30pm to 6.30pm.