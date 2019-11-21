Care home invites people facing festive period alone to join them on Christmas Day

Calderdale Retreat care home is entering the festive spirit and inviting people who face Christmas alone the chance to join their residents on Christmas Day.

They are offering 10 places to the older people in the local community to celebrate and enjoy the company of others while tucking into a traditional Christmas lunch and participating in festive activities.

The invitation is for those older people who may not have any family to visit during the festive season. They are being invited to join residents for lunch and fun activities at the home including a chance to sing along to Christmas carols.

Bev Hanson, manager at the care home, said: “This is the first year we will be running this campaign, we feel no one should be alone on Christmas day. Anyone who maybe facing Christmas alone, please come along and enjoy a wonderful festive atmosphere and a hot meal.

“We have always prided ourselves on being an integral part of our community, therefore we are delighted to invite our guests to enjoy a fantastic Christmas lunch. Our residents thoroughly enjoy meeting new people and hosting events in their home so it will be a great day for everyone.”

Those wishing to book a place at Calderdale Retreat on Christmas Day can contact Kerry Chadwick on 01422 311177.