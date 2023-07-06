Care home's superhero fundraiser in honour of 103-year-old resident raises thousands for Overgate Hospice
In the last few years, Eve Brady has raised thousands for Overgate, and that total has now been added to with her latest fundraiser, which turned Lee Mount Care Home into a superhero universe for a day.
Visitors got the chance to step into a superhero photo booth, posing with their favourite characters, while there were also stalls with various competitions and face painting.
"This was more than just a fundraiser, it was a testament to the spirit of our residents, their families, and the staff,” said care home manager Manjinder Dhiman.
"The energy was infectious, and it was a heart-warming sight to see the community come together for a cause that's close to Eve's heart."
In recognition of Eve’s dedication to the hospice, she has been honoured with a special invitation to an Overgate veterans event taking place next week.