Care home's superhero fundraiser in honour of 103-year-old resident raises thousands for Overgate Hospice

A superhero-themed fundraiser in honour of a Calderdale care home’s 103-year-old resident has raised £2,657 for Overgate Hospice.
By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

In the last few years, Eve Brady has raised thousands for Overgate, and that total has now been added to with her latest fundraiser, which turned Lee Mount Care Home into a superhero universe for a day.

Visitors got the chance to step into a superhero photo booth, posing with their favourite characters, while there were also stalls with various competitions and face painting.

"This was more than just a fundraiser, it was a testament to the spirit of our residents, their families, and the staff,” said care home manager Manjinder Dhiman.

Photo: Lee Mount Care HomePhoto: Lee Mount Care Home
"The energy was infectious, and it was a heart-warming sight to see the community come together for a cause that's close to Eve's heart."

In recognition of Eve’s dedication to the hospice, she has been honoured with a special invitation to an Overgate veterans event taking place next week.

