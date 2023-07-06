In the last few years, Eve Brady has raised thousands for Overgate, and that total has now been added to with her latest fundraiser, which turned Lee Mount Care Home into a superhero universe for a day.

Visitors got the chance to step into a superhero photo booth, posing with their favourite characters, while there were also stalls with various competitions and face painting.

"This was more than just a fundraiser, it was a testament to the spirit of our residents, their families, and the staff,” said care home manager Manjinder Dhiman.

Photo: Lee Mount Care Home

"The energy was infectious, and it was a heart-warming sight to see the community come together for a cause that's close to Eve's heart."