Casa Brighouse: Council continues fight for court order to close down business involved in sewage row

A three month battle to stop sewage flowing from Casa Brighouse has now seen Calderdale Council taking court action to have the business shut down.

The council applied for a Closure Order at Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, following serving their own temporary closure notice on Casa Brighouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bench decided the venue could remain open this week after owner Jack McDaid said he would install a septic tank as a temporary fix to the broken pipe by the end of the week.

Owner Jack McDaid at Casa hotel and events venue, Brighouse.

But Calderdale Council has already applied for a further closure application which will be heard in court next week.

Ian Day, Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, said: “On Wednesday 29 March, the Council attended a Court hearing to seek a Closure Order, to require Casa to close the premises until remedial work has been done to a defective drainage system at the premises that is responsible for the escape of sewage into the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Court will hear a further application by the Council for closure of the premises at a hearing on Wednesday April 5 at Bradford Magistrates’ Court at 10am, which will allow Casa to put forward its position to the Court.

““In the meantime, Casa has assured the Court of its commitment to install a septic tank to take sewage from the building and prevent the pollution, which has enabled the business to reopen until a decision is made on the Council’s application for a Closure Order.”

Jack McDaid said: “We’ve been working tirelessly with Yorkshire Water to start the works, and that’s clear to anyone who comes to site. We’ve agreed to install a septic tank as a temporary fix.

"The main focus now is to work with the authorities to conclude a successful resolution to this problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s business as usual and we have to get on with it.”