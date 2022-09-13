Cash for cinema scheme helping Calderdale refugees and residents get to know each other

The Community Foundation for Calderdale has provided funding to expand the Making Friends scheme, run by voluntary group Friends of the Picture House.

The group were already using money from the foundation to provide bus fares, cinema tickets and refreshments for monthly screenings at Hebden Bridge Picture House for refugees and asylum seekers.

Those who have been attending the sessions have come to Calderdale after being forced to flee their homes in countries including Syria, Lebanon, Ghana, Yemen, Sudan, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

St Augustine's Centre in Halifax has praised the scheme

Organisers had found the project was attracting families but wanted to put on evening screenings in a bid to involve single adults as well – a demographic who make up a large proportion of those who flee to the UK.

The new allocation of funding from the Community Foundation for Calderdale will allow for screenings for those without family, and any other refugees and asylum seekers who wish to join them.

Organisers said, on top of providing relaxation and entertainment, the scheme aims to increase attendees’ local cultural awareness and provide opportunities to improve language skills through the films and by becoming involved in the community of the cinema audiences and staff.

Kate Higham, Chair of the Friends of the Picture House Committee, said: “The Picture House is at the very centre of community life in Hebden Bridge and Making Friends provides an opportunity for members of the asylum seeker and refugee community and members of the local community to get to know each other through the magic and shared experience of cinema.

"Local people have the chance to meet asylum seekers and refugees without those labels getting in the way because everyone is treated the same and everyone is welcome.”

St Augustine’s Centre in Halifax specialises in support for refugees and asylum seekers.

They are currently appealing for new children’s vests, underwear and socks to hand out to the people it helps.