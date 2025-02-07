The mystery of a Halifax woman who vanished seven years ago has been chosen as the subject of a podcast episode.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathryn Holdsworth was last seen in the Halifax town centre on September 9, 2017 when she was captured on CCTV in Tesco, then on Market Street.

Police have since established she used her bus pass to travel home to Illingworth – but from there she disappeared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Podcast The Missing – which tells the stories of the the long-term missing who have never been traced – has recently featured the 72-year-old’s case.

Missing Cathryn Holdsworth, from Halifax

The episode includes an interview with former Halifax MP Holly Lynch who raised Cathryn’s disappearance in Parliament and the issue of older, vulnerable people.

Cathryn was wearing her coat and ear muffs in the Tesco CCTV footage which were later found in her home.

Cathryn has mobility issues and used a walking frame but this too was found at her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also has a number of ailments which she took regular medication for.

Cathryn was reported missing by a neighbour on September 19 – 10 days after she was last seen.

She is described as 5ft 2in tall, of medium build, with what has been described as very short 'speckled' grey hair.

She is knows to have links to Blackpool and Cornwall, as well as Brighouse where she owned a property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wishing to speak to the police should call 101 and ask for Calderdale CID or email [email protected].

Information can also be passed on by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.